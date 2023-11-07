Publicado 07/11/2023 16:33
Calliditas to present at upcoming investor conferences

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT)(Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that management will present at and participate in the following conferences:

  • The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 14-16 2023, in London, UK. CEO Renee Aguiar-Lucander will present at 2pm GMT on Wednesday 15 November.
  • The Stifel Healthcare Conference 2023, November 15 2023, in New York, USA.President of North America, Andrew Udell, will take part in a fireside chat at 10:10am ET on Wednesday 15 November.
  • The SEB Healthcare Seminar, November 21 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.
  • The Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, November 28-30 2023 in New York, NY, USA.

CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander will also be speaking on a panel on Day 2 of the FT Global Pharma & Biotech Summit, which is taking place in November 7 - 9 2023 in London, UK. The Panel `Exploring Options for Strategic Partnerships' will take place at 11:05am GMT on Wednesday 8 November.

For further information, please contact:Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, CalliditasTel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on November 7, 2023, at 16:00 p.m. CET.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calliditas-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301980254.html

