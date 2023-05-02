Canadian home services giant chooses IFS to optimize customer service and drive growth

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

IFS solution will enable Enercare to optimize scheduling for field technicians

LONDON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Canada-based home and commercial services and energy solutions company, Enercare, has selected IFS Cloud for Service Management, together with the IFS Planning and Scheduling Optimization (PSO) software, to streamline service operations and field productivity.

Opting for IFS Cloud and PSO will enable Enercare to achieve a combination of single platform functionality and field service capabilities to meet all of its use case requirements 'out of the box.' It will also allow the company to use the AI-driven predictive analytics embedded in the software to optimize field service resource scheduling and maximize business efficiencies.

Enercare wanted a new solution to replace its existing software, which was nearing end of life. Thanks to the IFS implementation, project managers and senior field service supervisors at Enercare will have access to dashboards and reports, enhancing their visibility over operations and enabling them to make informed decisions in real-time. In parallel, field technicians will benefit from access to a new mobile app to empower them to receive schedule changes quickly and rapidly report back on the status of jobs.

The implementation will be handled by IFS partner and systems integrator, Gogh Solutions, with the first phase supporting scheduling and dispatch processes for Enercare's field technicians.

David Cefai, CIO, Enercare, said: "In engaging with IFS, we were looking for a long-term solution that would enable us to give our customers the best possible customer service. We wanted a modern, 'cloud first' solution that could provide us with all that capability from the word go. IFS Cloud was the ideal choice.The service and support we have received from IFS has been excellent too. We have been impressed with the technical capability of the IFS team, their ability to align with our transformation roadmap and the onsite demos and workshops they have delivered."

Marne Martin, Chief Strategy Officer and President, IFS, said: "We are delighted that Enercare has chosen IFS to help streamline their service operations and support their continued growth. IFS Cloud and PSO provides Enercare with the capacity to differentiate their product offerings not just on the basis of service but through efficiency, driving customer experience and growing their business over time."

About Enercare, Inc.Enercare Inc. ("Enercare") is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, Canada and is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Fund (BIF) III which is managed by Brookfield Asset Management along with direct institutional partners. Enercare is one of Canada's largest home and commercial services and energy solutions companies with approximately 1,700 employees under its Enercare, Service Experts Canada and HydroSolution brands. Enercare is a leading provider of water heaters, water treatment, furnaces, air conditioners, water treatment systems, standby generators, electrical vehicle chargers and other heating, ventilation and air conditioning products, as well as protection plans, plumbing and electrical services, energy audits and other related services. For more information on Enercare, visit www.enercare.ca.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognised leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 5,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our thousands of customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

Contact information

