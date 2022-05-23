Cantargia publishes interim report for first quarter 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") interim report for first quarter 2022 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the first quarter

Clinical development of nadunolimab in pancreatic cancer (PDAC) was advanced by including nadunolimab in Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's (PanCAN) phase II/III clinical trial Precision Promise℠.

The first patient with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) was treated in a new arm in CANFOUR, and the first patient with triple-negative breast cancer was treated in the TRIFOUR study.

Positive safety data were reported from the CIRIFOUR study with nadunolimab and pembrolizumab.

New promising results from non-GLP-regulated toxicology studies were reported for CAN10 and the phase I clinical trial was scheduled for early 2023.

Positive preclinical efficacy data were presented for CAN10 in a model for systemic sclerosis at the 7th Systemic Sclerosis World Congress.

An earlier decision by the European Patent Office (EPO) to reject an opposition to one of Cantargia's patents for treatment of solid tumors was appealed by a third party.

The management team was strengthened by the recruitment of Dr. Roger Belusa as Interim Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Significant events after the end of the period

Cantargia announced that new clinical data for nadunolimab for PDAC and NSCLC patients in CANFOUR, and the first patients in CIRIFOUR, will be presented at ASCO in June.

Cantargia announced that positive preclinical efficacy data for CAN10 in a model for atherosclerosis will be presented at the European Atherosclerosis Society Congress.

Financial information

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The lead project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy in a series of clinical studies – CANFOUR, CIRIFOUR, CAPAFOUR, CESTAFOUR and TRIFOUR – with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

