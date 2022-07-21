Cantargia receives USPTO Notice of Allowance for composition of matter patent on antibody CAN10

LUND, Sweden, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia (Cantargia AB) (Nasdaq: CANTA) (Stockholm: CANTA) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for US patent application 17/559,227. This application describes composition of matter for the anti-inflammatory IL1RAP-binding antibody CAN10, which Cantargia plans to bring to phase I clinical development early 2023.

"CAN10 has shown potent activity in several preclinical models of severe autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. We are very pleased that the USPTO intends to grant our patent application for the CAN10 antibody as the US is a key commercial territory for Cantargia's assets," said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

The Notice of Allowance indicates that the USPTO intends to grant the application once standard procedural steps have been completed. The allowed application is directed to a composition of matter covering Cantargia's CAN10 antibody and is expected to issue within 1-2 months with validity until at least 2041. Once issued, the patent will strengthen Cantargia's extensive intellectual property portfolio on the composition and use of molecules binding IL1RAP.

CAN10 is an antibody which strongly binds IL1RAP (Interleukin-1 Receptor Accessory Protein). CAN10 functions by simultaneous blockade of IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36 signaling, which has great potential in the treatment of several autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. These unique properties will initially be explored in the treatment of myocarditis and systemic sclerosis, life-threatening disorders which today lack effective therapies.

In addition to the CAN10 patent family, Cantargia has extensive patent protection for IL1RAP-targeting antibodies and their use in therapy and diagnostics of cancer, including leukemias and solid tumors. Cantargia's patent portfolio includes over 100 patents globally, granted in key commercial territories such as the US, Europe, Japan and China.

For further information, please contact:Göran Forsberg, CEOTelephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 CET on 21 July 2022.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The lead project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy in a series of clinical studies – CANFOUR, CIRIFOUR, CAPAFOUR, CESTAFOUR and TRIFOUR – with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

About CAN10

The CAN10 antibody binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and has a unique capability to simultaneously inhibit signaling via IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36. Inhibition of these signals can be of significant value in the treatment of several inflammatory or autoimmune diseases. The initial focus of CAN10 will be on two severe diseases: myocarditis and systemic sclerosis. In a preclinical in vivo model of myocarditis, a CAN10 surrogate antibody significantly reduced the development of inflammation and fibrosis, and significantly counteracted the deterioration of the cardiac function. CAN10 also inhibited disease development in models of systemic sclerosis, peritonitis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. CAN10 is currently in late-stage preclinical development and the first clinical trial is expected to begin in early 2023.

