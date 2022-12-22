Publicado 22/12/2022 15:17

Castellum divests properties for SEK 962 M

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum divest the properties Marievik 27 and Marievik 30 to AMF Fastigheter for SEK 962 million, of which SEK 80 million will be paid when the new detailed development plan becomes legally binding. Underlying property value wich is in line with book value, amounts to SEK 962 M with a market deduction for deferred tax.

The properties have a total leasable area of 11,620 sq. m. with AFRY and Leica being the largest tenants.

"We are pleased to be able to hand over these well-managed properties to AMF Fastigheter as the natural taker and who will continue to drive development in the area," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO, Castellum AB.

The transaction in brief Properties: Marievik 27 and Marievik 30Buyer: AMF PropertiesSale price: SEK 962 MClosing date: 3 April 2023Rental value: approx. SEK 45 M annuallyTenants: AFRY and LeicaLettable area: 11 620 sq. m.Economic occupancy rate: 98 %

For further information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB, +46 31 60 74 00Kristina Sawjani, Chief Investment Officer Castellum AB, +46 31 60 74 60

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 186 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations. www.castellum.se

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/castellum-divests-properties-for-sek-962-m-301709084.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Televisión¡Primicia! Víctor Janeiro ¡se acuerda de Belén Esteban tras su victoria en 'Pesadilla en el Paraíso'!

¡Primicia! Víctor Janeiro ¡se acuerda de Belén Esteban tras su victoria en 'Pesadilla en el Paraíso'!
Teatro RealPerla gana el El Gordo en el Real, en paro tras trabajar en Moncloa: "Cuando entró Sánchez hubo problemas"

Perla gana el El Gordo en el Real, en paro tras trabajar en Moncloa: "Cuando entró Sánchez hubo problemas"
SociedadComprobar números premiados en el Sorteo de Lotería de Navidad 2022

Comprobar números premiados en el Sorteo de Lotería de Navidad 2022