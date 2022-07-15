Castellum: Half-year report, January-June 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Strong six months with 47 per cent growth in income from property management, despite turbulence in the world

Income SEK 4,400 M (2,936).

(2,936). Income from property management: SEK 2,375 M (1,615), corresponding to SEK 7.13 per share (5.88).

(1,615), corresponding to per share (5.88). Change in value on properties: SEK 2,812 M (3,122) and derivatives SEK 2,470 M (117).

(3,122) and derivatives (117). Net income for the period: SEK 6,933 M (5,550), corresponding to SEK 20.80 (20.20) per share.

(5,550), corresponding to (20.20) per share. Long-term net reinstatement value (EPRA NRV): SEK 263 per share (227), an increase of 16 per cent.

per share (227), an increase of 16 per cent. After investments totalling SEK 2,678 M (1,679) in existing portfolios, acquisitions of SEK 147 M (335) and sales of SEK 2,448 M (10,453) the total property portfolio amounts to SEK 185 billion .

(1,679) in existing portfolios, acquisitions of (335) and sales of (10,453) the total property portfolio amounts to . Net lettings for the period: SEK 109 M (66).

"Despite turbulence in our sector this first half of the year, we see a continued strong rental market with positive net lettings. With a loan-to-value ratio of 38.2 percent and financial muscles in terms of already negotiated bank loans that cover all maturities over the next 2 years, as well as a core business with a strong and stable cash flow, Castellum is well equipped to face a tougher financial market," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum AB.

Attachment: Half-year report, January–June 2022

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 June 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 185 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations. www.castellum.se

