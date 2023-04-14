Publicado 14/04/2023 08:14
- Comunicado -

Caverion Corporation will redeem its outstanding hybrid notes

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation ("Caverion" or the "Company") announces that it will exercise its right to redeem its remaining EUR 35 million hybrid bond (the "Capital Securities") issued on 7 May 2020 (ISIN: FI4000415617).

The outstanding EUR 35 million Capital Securities will be redeemed in full on 15 May 2023 (the "Redemption Date") in accordance with its terms and conditions. On the Redemption Date, Caverion will pay the holders of the outstanding Capital Securities a redemption price equal to the principal amount of the note together with any accrued interest to, but excluding the Redemption Date.

This notice of redemption is irrevocable and is given to the calculation agent and holders of the Capital Securities in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Capital Securities.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For further information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations, Caverion, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-corporation-will-redeem-its-outstanding-hybrid-notes-301797444.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalJapón retira la orden de evacuación en la isla de Hokkaido por el lanzamiento de un misil norcoreano

Japón retira la orden de evacuación en la isla de Hokkaido por el lanzamiento de un misil norcoreano
GenteSantiago Pedraz y Elena Hormigos esperan su primer hijo cuatro meses después de conocerse

Santiago Pedraz y Elena Hormigos esperan su primer hijo cuatro meses después de conocerse
LaboratorioEl 'sol artificial' chino bate récord de operación de plasma

El 'sol artificial' chino bate récord de operación de plasma