Caverion to implement three power line projects for Fingrid - will safeguard electricity transmission and security of su

Caverion Corporation Investor news 9 November 2023 at 13.00 EET

VANTAA, Finland, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingrid Oyj has chosen Caverion to implement three power line projects in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The total value of the projects is EUR 8.5 million.

The projects include power line alterations in the Hepokorvi district of Espoo, where three landscape electricity pylons will be built, and the installation of an OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) between the Espoo and Tammisto substations. In addition, Caverion will build 2 x 110 kV power lines between Kopula and Hankasalo and implement power line alterations in Nurmijärvi.

The projects are significant for electricity transmission and security of supply in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and they will contribute to achieving Espoo's climate objectives.

"The projects safeguard electricity transmission in the Helsinki metropolitan area, as well as the supply of power to data centres being built. Microsoft's data centre and Fortum's heat pump station will be connected to the Hepokorvi substation. The Kopula power lines will electrify the data centre area being built for the Rosti Business Park in southern Nummela. Data centre operators have standards for reliability, which require building a power line connection to a grid substation," says Tommi Raussi, Project Manager at Fingrid Oyj.

"We have the capability to provide the energy industry with all services throughout the chain, from the production of energy to its distribution. We serve our customers from the power station to building substations and electricity transmission. In the energy transformation, there is demand for our expertise, and we are delighted to respond to it in these projects in the Helsinki metropolitan area as well," says Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry division.

Elina Engman, Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry, tel. +358 50 351 4673, elina.engman@caverion.com

