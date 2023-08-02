Change in Kamux's Group Management Team

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HAMEENLINNA, Finland, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerim Nielsen, Country Director for Sweden and member of the Group Management Team, has decided to pursue a career opportunity outside of Kamux Corporation in early 2024. He will continue in his current position at least until December 31, 2023. The recruitment process for his successor will be started immediately.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I would like to thank Kerim warmly for his contribution in developing Kamux's operations in Sweden. Under Kerim's leadership, we have significantly increased our capacity in Sweden by opening three new showrooms and we have started efficient measures to improve the profitability of Swedish operations. I wish Kerim all the best for the future."

The members of the Group Management Team are:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;Marko Lehtonen, CFO, Risks, IR & Communications and Legal;Jani Koivu, Country Director for Finland, Marketing;Kerim Nielsen, Country Director for Sweden (at least until Dec 31, 2023);Martin Verrelli, Country Director for Germany;Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer;Marjo Nurmi, People, Culture and Responsibility;Juha Saarinen, Purchasing, Logistics and HUB; andVesa Uotila, Strategy, Innovations, Data and Analytics

For more information, please contact:Tapio Pajuharju. CEO, tel. +358 50 577 4200

