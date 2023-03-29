Change in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has appointed Micaela Thorström as EVP, Legal and General Counsel and a member of the Group Leadership Team. She will start in her new role in April 2023.

Micaela Thorström joined Stora Enso in 2015 as Legal Counsel and was appointed Vice President of Group Legal in April 2022. Before joining Stora Enso, she held several senior-level positions at Finnish companies and law firms such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Hannes Snellman, Lindholm Wallgren Attorneys and Roschier. She has a well-founded and broad legal background. For over 20 years, Micaela has gained extensive experience in the areas of corporate governance, finance-related legal advice, M&A and capital markets, and she holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree."I am delighted to appoint Micaela as our General Counsel and welcome her to our Group Leadership Team. Micaela's experience and proven skills will make an important contribution in navigating the compliance and regulatory aspects of accelerating Stora Enso's growth strategy. I want to express my gratitude to Christian Swartling for his excellent work as acting General Counsel during the search for a new General Counsel," says Annica Bresky, President and CEO at Stora Enso."Stora Enso's legal team is a core function in enabling Stora Enso's transformation journey towards a regenerative future and work towards our sustainability strategy. The legal team also has a key role in ensuring the conducting of the business in a sound and responsible manner aligned with our values Do What's Right and ethical standards. I am excited to take on the opportunity to work as Stora Enso's General Counsel and as part of the Group Leadership Team drive this work and our values further," says Micaela Thorström.For further information, please contact:Carl NorellPress officertel. +46 72 241 0349Investor enquiries: Anna-Lena ÅströmSVP Investor Relationstel. +46 70 210 7691Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

