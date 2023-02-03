Changes in Castellum's Board of Directors

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anna Kinberg Batra has announced that she is leaving her seat on Castellum's Board of Directors due to her new assignment as Governor of Stockholm.

Anna Kinberg Batra was elected to Castellum's Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting 2021 and resigns with immediate effect.

"We wish Anna the best of luck in her new assignment and thank her for her great commitment and contribution to Castellum during her time on the board", says Per Berggren, Chairman of the board, Castellum AB.

