Changes to Ericsson's Nomination Committee

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective December 9, 2022, Niko Pakalén will replace Jonas Synnergren as representative for Cevian Capital Partners Limited in Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee now consists of:

  • Johan Forssell, Investor AB;
  • Karl Åberg, AB Industrivärden;
  • Anders Oscarsson, AMF – Tjänstepension och Fonder;
  • Niko Pakalén, Cevian Capital Partners Limited; and
  • Ronnie Leten, the Chair of the Board of Directors

Johan Forssell is the Chair of the Nomination Committee.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

