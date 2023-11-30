Publicado 30/11/2023 18:42
Changes to Ericsson's nomination committee

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective November 30, 2023, Bengt Kjell, AB Industrivärden, will replace Karl Åberg, AB Industrivärden, in Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee now consists of:

  • Johan Forssell, Investor AB;
  • Bengt Kjell, AB Industrivärden;
  • Anders Oscarsson, AMF Tjänstepension & AMF Fonder;
  • Christer Gardell, Cevian Capital Partners Limited; and
  • Jan Carlson, the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Johan Forssell is the Chair of the Nomination Committee.

