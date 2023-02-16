Citycon Board's asset distribution proposal to the Annual General Meeting

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 16 February 2023 at 20:30 hrs

The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 March 2023 asset distribution as follows.The Board of Directors proposes that based on the balance sheet to be adopted for the financial period ended on 31 December 2022, no dividend is distributed by a resolution of the Annual General Meeting. Nonetheless, the Board of Directors proposes that the Board of Directors be authorized to decide in its discretion on the distribution of assets from the invested unrestricted equity fund in the manner set forth below.Based on this authorization, the maximum total amount of equity repayment distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund shall not exceed EUR 0.50 per share. Based on the current total number of issued shares in the company, the authorization would equal to a maximum of EUR 84,004,470 in equity repayment.The authorization is valid until the opening of the next Annual General Meeting.Unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise for a justified reason, the authorization will be used to distribute equity repayment four times during the period of validity of the authorization. In this case, the Board of Directors will make separate resolutions on each distribution of the equity repayment so that the preliminary record and payment dates will be as stated below. Citycon shall make separate announcements of such Board resolutions.

The equity repayment based on the resolution of the Board of Directors will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend and/or equity repayment. Citycon publishes the notice to the Annual General Meeting as a stock exchange release and on the company's website separately.

CITYCON OYJ For further information, please contact:Sakari JärveläVice President, Corporate Finance and Investor RelationsTel. +358 50 387 8180sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.3 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citycon-boards-asset-distribution-proposal-to-the-annual-general-meeting-301749285.html