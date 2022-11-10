Publicado 10/11/2022 08:23

Citycon's Financial Reporting Schedule and AGM in 2023

HELSINKI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon Oyj's schedule of the financial reporting in 2023 is the following:

Citycon Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2023 will be held on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 starting at 12:00 noon. The notice to the AGM will be disclosed separately at a later date once the Board of Directors has convened the AGM. A shareholder is entitled to demand a matter for discussion at the AGM, if such matter falls under the competence of a General Meeting according to the Finnish Companies Act. A written request shall be provided to Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors by e-mail at legal@citycon.com or by mail addressed to Citycon Oyj, Legal/AGM, Piispansilta 9 A, FI-02230 Espoo, Finland by 31 January 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Sakari JärveläVP, Corporate Finance and Investor RelationsTel. +358 50 387 8180sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

