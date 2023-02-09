Publicado 09/02/2023 13:25

Citycon's Financial Statements 2022 to be published on Thursday, 16 February 2023 after market close

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 9 February 2023 at 14.00 hrs

HELSINKI, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Financial Statements and Financial Statements Release for the 1 January – 31 December 2022 period as well as its Corporate Governance Statement on Thursday, 16 February 2023 after market close. The reports will be available on Citycon's website after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocast will be organized on Friday, 17 February 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EET. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website: https://citycon.videosync.fi/full-year-2022

Questions for the management can be presented by phone. To ask questions, join the teleconference by registering on the following link: http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?i...

After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

For further information, please contact:Sakari JärveläVP, Corporate Finance and Investor RelationsTelephone +358 50 387 8180sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

About:

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citycons-financial-statements-2022-to-be-published-on-thursday-16-february-2023-after-market-close-301743062.html

