CIVIS Media Prize 2023 | 24 productions nominated, 4 podcasts for public voting

18.04.2023 Cologne (ots)- News Aktuell | CIVIS Media Prize 2023 – 24 nominees for Europe's most important media prize for integration and cultural diversity have been shortlisted.



Candidates for the CIVIS Media Prize include, among others, entries from 3sat, ARTE, Deutschlandradio, The Europeans, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, University of Television and Film Munich, Kobalt Productions, Lighthouse Reports, NDR, Radio Bremen, SRF, SWR, SVT, TV Rain, WDR and ZDF.

The productions, diverse in style and approach, deal with highly topical issues such as war in Ukraine, flight, labour migration, racism, anti-Semitism, anti-Ziganism, homeland and identity.

Close to 900 productions from television, radio and the Internet were submitted for the CIVIS Competition 2023. They came from 22 EU states and Switzerland.

The complete list of nominees can be found here as well as in the CIVIS press section of the CIVIS Media Foundation website.

The award ceremony will be held and televised in the BOLLE Festsäle/Berlin. It is planned for Tuesday, 6 June 2023 and will be broadcast directly via livestream. The CIVIS Prize Award Ceremony can subsequently be accessed in the ARD Media Library from 10 June 2023. ARD/Das Erste will broadcast the ceremony on Sunday, 11 June 2023, at 11.35 pm. In the following days, other TV stations will also broadcast the event.

The award ceremony will be hosted by journalist and presenter Natalie Amiri.

The CIVIS Media Prize for Integration and Cultural Diversity in Europe is being awarded for the 35th time in 2023. Individual prizes are conferred in the categories AUDIO AWARD, VIDEO AWARD, Young C. AWARD and CINEMA AWARD. In addition, the TOP AWARD, worth 15,000 euros, will be selected from among the winners.

This year, the European CIVIS VIDEO Jury will bestow a special prize upon Isabel Schayani for her "many years of outstanding and sustained reporting on the subject of flight and asylum".

From today until 23 April, the public is invited to vote online and pick the winner among four podcasts (German language only) nominated by the jury of the CIVIS Media Prize.

The CIVIS CINEMA AWARD 2023 once again honours a European feature film that has been shown in German cinemas. Online voting for the CINEMA AWARD will take place from 2 to 7 May 2023. As in the podcast category, public vote will decide which of the shortlisted feature films will receive the CINEMA AWARD.

The CIVIS Media Prize is organised by the Association of Public Broadcasting Corporations in the Federal Republic of Germany (ARD), represented by WDR, together with the Freudenberg Foundation. ORF, SRG SSR, ARTE, 3sat, phoenix, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio and EBU are media partners. The WDR mediagroup, the German Producers Alliance - Film & Television, VFF - Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten and the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) and the Open Society Foundations are cooperation partners.

The CIVIS Media Prize 2023 is under the patronage of the European Parliament.

Follow CIVIS on Facebook | Instagram| Twitter | YouTube

#civis2023

Press contact

CIVIS Medienstiftung

für Integration und kulturelle Vielfalt in Europa

Ferdos Forudastan

Phone: +49 (0)221 277 58 70

E-Mail: info@civismedia.eu

www.civismedia.eu