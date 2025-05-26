CIVIS Media Prize 2025 | nine winners honoured, first time two entries share CIVIS TOP AWARD

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

26.05.2025 (News Aktuell).– Berlin | The winners of the European CIVIS Media Prize for Integration and Cultural Diversity 2025 have been announced: The main prize of 15,000 euros, the CIVIS TOP AWARD, is shared for the first time by two entries, both from the Fiction category: Uncivilized: From 9/11 to the Ukraine war. Episode 1: Hanau from author Bilal Bahadir and Souleymane’s Story from the authors Boris Lojkine and Delphine Agut. The two productions also share the CIVIS VIDEO AWARD Fiction.

The CIVIS VIDEO AWARD Information goes to authors Philipp Grüll and Erik Häußler for ARD Story: Abandoned in the desert - Europe's deadly refugee policy (BR). In the Social Media category, the award goes to Sofika Yogarasa for the entry Young people with a history of migration support their parents - a natural act or forced by excessive demands? (SRF).

The CIVIS AUDIO AWARD in the category Long Contribution goes to Philipp Schnee for Hamburg's baseball bat years - right-wing violence in the 1980s (Deutschlandradio | Deutschlandfunk). The competition in the Short Contribution category is won by Katharina Thoms with Information in the morning - Syrian Kurds in Germany between hope and fear (Deutschlandradio | Deutschlandfunk). The winner of the audience prize, the CIVIS AUDIO AWARD Podcast, is the author Frank Joung with Half Katoffl - Burak Yilmaz (TUR/KUR): Alman mode, Auschwitz encounter & youth center work.

Roxana Samadi wins with Souls unshackled (Little Dream Pictures) the YOUNG C. AWARD.

The audience award, the CIVIS CINEMA AWARD, goes to director Simon Verhoeven and the producers Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann and Kirstin Winkler for the movie Alter weißer Mann (Wiedemann & Berg Filmproduktion | LEONINE Distribution)

Europe's most important media prize for integration and cultural diversity is awarded at the re:publica 2025 festival. From Wednesday, 28 May 2025, the programme will be available in the ARD media library, and on Thursday, 29 May 2025, 00:05, ARD/Das Erste will broadcast the award ceremony.

The award ceremony is hosted by journalist and presenter Mona Ameziane.

The CIVIS Media Prize is organised by the Association of Public Broadcasting Corporations in the Federal Republic of Germany (ARD), represented by WDR, together with the Freudenberg Foundation. ORF, SRG SSR, ARTE, 3sat, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio and EBU are media partners. The WDR mediagroup, the Produktionsallianz, VFF - Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten and the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), the Deutsche Postcode Lotterie and Harald Christ Foundation for Democracy and Diversity are cooperation partners.

More than 700 programmes from all 27 EU member states and Switzerland competed for the CIVIS Media Prize. CIVIS is Europe's most important media prize for integration and cultural diversity. It has been awarded in various categories since 1988.

The CIVIS Media Prize 2025 is under the patronage of the European Parliament.

