Composition of Kamux's Shareholders' Nomination Board

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland , Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest shareholders of Kamux Corporation have nominated their representatives for the Shareholders' Nomination Board for the term 2022-2023.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of four members. The right to appoint members representing the shareholders belongs to the three shareholders whose proportions of the votes of all shares of the Company are the largest, according to the shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the first business day of August preceding the Annual General Meeting. In addition, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors is a member of the Nomination Board.

The composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board for the term 2022-2023 was determined based on holdings on August 1, 2022 in the shareholders' register and evidence received of the holdings. The following shareholders have used their nomination right and the following members have been nominated to Kamux's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

Timo Luhtaniemi, Chairperson of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, representing shareholders Juha Kalliokoski and Callardo Capital Oy

and Callardo Capital Oy Niko Syrjänen, representing shareholder Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Jan Andersson , representing the funds managed by Swedbank Robur (nominee registered shareholdings)

, representing the funds managed by Swedbank Robur (nominee registered shareholdings) Harri Sivula , Chairperson of Kamux Corporation's Board of Directors

The purpose of the Nomination Board is to annually prepare and present to the Annual General Meeting, and when necessary to Extraordinary General Meeting, the proposals for the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Nomination Board's duty is to look for successor candidates for the Board Members and to prepare the Board of Directors' principles regarding diversity.

The Nomination Board will give its proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2023 to the Company's Board of Directors by January 31, 2023.

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

