Concordia Maritime AB (publ) releases the English version of the Annual Report for 2022

The English version of Concordia Maritime's Annual Report for 2022 is now available at www.concordiamaritime.com.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The full Annual Report, which also includes Concordia Maritime's Sustainability Report, is available to download as a PDF document.

The Swedish version of the Annual Report was released on 13 April 2023. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 4 May 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Martin NerfeldtCFO, Concordia Maritime ABTel: +45 88 938 661Mob: +46 704 85 50 07E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

