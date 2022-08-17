Publicado 17/08/2022 13:19

Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-30 June 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Positive result and stronger market outlook

  • Total incomeQ2: SEK 180.8 (208.4) millionHY1: SEK 304.9 (388.0) million
  • EBITDAQ2: SEK 102.7 (-16.7) millionHY1: SEK 132.4 (-62.4) million
  • Result before taxQ2: SEK 36.5 (-88.4) millionHY1: SEK 6.0 (-208.6) million
  • Result per share after taxQ2: SEK 0.75 (-1.88)HY1: SEK 0.11 (-4.42)

Events in the second quarter

  • Sale of Suezmax tanker Stena Supreme. The sale had a positive liquidity effect of approximately USD 4 million.
  • Strong market. Result affected by profit-sharing of USD 1.9 million for HY1, enabling accelerated loan repayments.

Events after the end of the quarter

  • Agreement signed for sale of P-MAX tanker Stena Paris. The sale is expected to enable accelerated loan repayments of approximately USD 5 million.

Key figures Jan-Jun 2022

  • Total income, SEK million: 304.9 (388.0)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 132.4 (-62.4)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 13.8 (-7.4)
  • Operating result, SEK million: 46.5 (-176.1)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: 6.0 (-208.6)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: 5.2 (-211.1)
  • Equity ratio, %: 20 (24)
  • Return on equity, %: neg (neg)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 88.9 (139.5)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.11 (-4.42)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 7.18 (14.67)
  • Lost-time injuries: 0 (2)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on 17 August 2022 at 13.00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Erik LewenhauptCEO, Concordia Maritime ABMob: +46 704 855 188E-post: erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

Martin NerfeldtCFO, Concordia Maritime ABTel: +45 88 938 661Mob: +46 704 85 50 07E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/interim-report--1-january-30-june-2022,c3615411

The following files are available for download:

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Series & TVTales of The Walking Dead arranca con una devastadora muerte

Tales of The Walking Dead arranca con una devastadora muerte
GenteAnabel Pantoja y Yulen Pereira, complicidad, risas, bailes y cuerpos de escándalo en alta mar

Anabel Pantoja y Yulen Pereira, complicidad, risas, bailes y cuerpos de escándalo en alta mar
C. ValencianaTres heridos graves por quemaduras y al menos 8 leves en el incidente del tren afectado por el incendio de Bejís

Tres heridos graves por quemaduras y al menos 8 leves en el incidente del tren afectado por el incendio de Bejís