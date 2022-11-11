Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-30 September 2022

Successful vessel sales

Total incomeQ3: SEK 118.2 (165.6) million9 months: SEK 423.1 (553.6) million

EBITDAQ3: SEK 38.0 (-56.8) million9 months: SEK 170.4 (-119.1) million

Result before taxQ3: SEK -22.8 (-141.4) million9 months: SEK -16.7 (-350.0) million

Result per share after taxQ3: SEK -0.48 (-2.96)9 months: SEK -0.37 (-7.39)

Events in the third quarter

Agreement on sale of three P-MAX vessels. The sale is expected to have an overall positive liquidity effect of approximately USD 30 million . The surplus will be used for accelerated loan amortisation.

. The surplus will be used for accelerated loan amortisation. Delivery of P-MAX tanker Stena Paris . The sale enables accelerated loan amortisation of approximately USD 5 million .

Key figures Jan-Sep 2022

Total income, SEK million: 423.1 (553.6)

EBITDA, SEK million: 170.4 (-119.1)

EBITDA, USD million: 17.2 (-14.0)

Operating result, SEK million: 42.8 (-293.5)

Result before tax, SEK million: -16.7 (-350.0)

Result after tax, SEK million: -17.6 (-352.6)

Interest-bearing liabilities 1.053, 11 Nov. (1.566,5) -

Equity ratio, %: 20 (25)

Return on equity, %: neg (neg)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 86.1 (70.0)

Result per share after tax, SEK: -0.37 (-7.39)

Equity per share, SEK: 7.12 (12.49)

Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

