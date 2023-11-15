Publicado 15/11/2023 10:30
Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-30 September 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sale and delivery of two vessels - in a turbulent world

Total incomeQ3: SEK 20.7 (118.2) million9 months: SEK 231.1 (423.1) millionEBITDAQ3: SEK -6.4 (38.0) million9 months: SEK 103.4 (170.4) millionResult before taxQ3: SEK -21.8 (-22.8) million9 months: SEK 24.4 (-16.7) millionResult per share after taxQ3: SEK -0.43 (-0.48)9 months: SEK 0.41 (-0.37)

Events in the third quarter

  • Sale and delivery of Stena Premium and Stena Progress.
  • All loans from related parties repaid.

Key figures Jan-Sep 2023

  • Total income, SEK million: 231.1 (423.1) of which result from ship sales, SEK million: 112.4 (41.9)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 103.4 (170.4)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 9.8 (17.2)
  • Operating result, SEK million: 56.6 (42.8)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: 24.4 (-16.7)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: 19.5 (-17.6)
  • Equity ratio, %: 91 (20)
  • Return on equity, %: 37 (neg)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 243.4 (86.1)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.41 (-0.37)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 9.43 (7.12)
  • Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on 15 November 2023 at 10.00 CET.

For more information, please contact: Erik LewenhauptCEO, Concordia Maritime ABMob: +46 704 855 188E-post: erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.comMartin NerfeldtCFO, Concordia Maritime ABTel: +45 88 938 661Mob: +46 704 85 50 07E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concordia-maritime-interim-report-1-january30-september-2023-301988777.html

