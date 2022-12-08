Publicado 08/12/2022 09:54

Concordium Partners with Boosty Labs to accelerate ecosystem growth

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boosty Labs, the world's largest blockchain development shop, and Concordium Blockchain announces partnership to bring the next wave of enterprise blockchain adoption. Boosty Venture Studio will incubate Concordium-based projects as part of the collaboration.

Boosty Labs will help large enterprises with Concordium integrations as a trusted development vendor, providing dedicated teams with deep knowledge of the technology, especially Haskell and Rust stack.

"We are excited to work with Concordium on bringing enterprises on the decentralized rails. At Boosty Labs, we consult such entities on Web3 integrations, and we see Concordium as one of its kind Layer-1 to trigger the next wave of enterprise blockchain adoption," said Viktor Ihnatiuk, CEO of Boosty Labs.

"At Concordium we currently see an influx of projects and organizations interested in building on our blockchain. But as there currently is a large deficit of Rust and Haskell developer resources in the market, Concordium can largely benefit from partnering with Boosty Labs as they will help us accelerate this growth with their expertise and skilled developers." Torben Kaaber Head of Commercial at Concordium

Boosty Venture Studio, a venture builder backed by Boosty Labs and Hypra VC, will incubate new Concordium-based projects, forming leadership teams, establishing business operations, and raising funding on the later stages.

