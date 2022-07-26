Cooper University Health Care in the US selects Sectra's subscription model for enterprise imaging

LINKÖPING, Sweden, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise imaging system at Cooper University Health Care in the US. The contract includes modules for radiology and breast imaging as well as the Sectra VNA to store all radiology images, as well as cardiology images, generated throughout the organization. This unified imaging approach will provide caregivers a full patient overview and allow breast radiologists to view all modalities from one system.

The contract signed in June 2022, provides enterprise imaging as a subscription service (Sectra One). This allows for scalability of the system as Cooper's volumes grow and easily facilitates expansion into other specialties.

"Sectra can offer the physician team at Cooper a streamlined reading approach by consolidating all imaging, regardless of its department of origin, in one patient record on one unique system," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra, Inc.

The Cooper Health Sciences campus is home to Cooper University Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper, and Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

About Cooper University Health Care

Cooper University Health Care is a leading academic health system with more 8,500 employees and more than 800 employed physicians. Cooper University Hospital is the only Level 1 Trauma Center in South Jersey and the busiest in the region. Annually, nearly two million patients are served at Cooper's 635-bed flagship hospital, outpatient surgery center, three urgent care centers, and more than 105 ambulatory offices throughout the community. Cooper has been named as one of America's Best Employers by Forbes and was recognized as one of the top-10 hospitals in New Jersey and as a top-performing hospital nationally in numerous specialty services by U.S. News & World Report's 2021-2022 Best Hospitals annual survey. Additionally, Cooper has earned the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence AwardTM for four consecutive years, placing Cooper among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals. Visit CooperHealth.org to learn more.

