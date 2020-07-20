Davide Molho, DVM Joins Viroclinics Biosciences as Chief Executive Officer

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viroclinics Biosciences B.V. ("Viroclinics") today announced the appointment of life sciences industry veteran Davide Molho, DVM as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Molho succeeds Bob van Gemen, PhD who has served as the company's CEO since 2011. This transition is part of a planned succession strategy. Dr. Molho's appointment will take effect on 1 August 2020.

Dr. Molho joins Viroclinics from Evolution Research Group, where he served as CEO. Prior to ERG, he worked for almost two decades at Charles River Laboratories, most recently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer of the global organization. As CEO of Viroclinics, Dr. Molho will lead the company through its next phase of growth with a specific focus on driving revenue diversification in adjacent and novel therapeutic fields, as well as continued strategic expansion through acquisitions.

"Davide's global leadership capabilities, extensive operational expertise within large organizations, and impressive M&A track record will be great assets to Viroclinics as we aim to further accelerate growth," said Bob van Gemen. "I am thrilled to transition the CEO role to Davide, and I am confident that Viroclinics, our customers and the communities we serve will benefit from his experience and vision."

"Bob has done a tremendous job leading Viroclinics' journey to a market-leading clinical research organization," said Davide Molho. "I am excited to join an organization operating at the forefront of global immunology challenges and I look forward to working closely with the team to build on the company's market leadership and guide the business through its next phase of growth."

Viroclinics Biosciences is a global leader in virology testing and laboratory services, with labs in Europe and China, and a global network of processing facilities across 20 countries that serve trials worldwide. The company will continue to focus on new market developments, virology related projects, and clinical trials. Virology targets include COVID-19, influenza, RSV, HBV, HPV and polio. Simultaneously, Viroclinics is excited by the prospects of its nascent entries into the fields of gene therapy and immuno-oncology. To further accelerate growth, multiple corporate initiatives will be explored, including strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

"Davide brings a record of leadership and shareholder value creation at global contract research organizations, and we are very excited to have such a high-caliber executive to lead the next phase of Viroclinics' journey," said Thomas Tarnowski, Viroclinics board member and Managing Director at Summit Partners. "We believe adding Davide to the already strong team, positions the company ideally to continue building on the impressive momentum created by Bob and the Viroclinics team over the past decade."

About Viroclinics Diagnostic Laboratory Viroclinics Diagnostic Laboratory is a leading virology contract research organization, serving the biopharmaceutical community with a broad range of preclinical, clinical (advanced molecular) diagnostic, assay development and clinical trial logistics services. Operating at a global level, Viroclinics is the preferred virology testing laboratory for several of the top-10 biopharmaceutical companies. Viroclinics' extensive experience with clinical and preclinical studies for viruses, including its specialty in respiratory viruses, puts the company at the forefront in supporting the development of vaccines, antibodies and antiviral compounds targeting viral infectious diseases. Viroclinics is based in Rotterdam, Rijswijk, Schaijk, (The Netherlands) and employs more than 270 well-trained, dedicated scientists and technical experts.

