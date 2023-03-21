Publicado 21/03/2023 16:10
- Comunicado -

Decisions Taken by Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors' Organising Meeting

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 21 March 2023 at 16:40 hrs

HELSINKI, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

At its organising meeting held after the Annual General Meeting Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors made the following decisions:

Chaim Katzman was re-elected as the Chairman and F. Scott Ball and Sandy Koifman were re-elected as the Deputy Chairmen of the Board of Directors.

The following Board members were elected to the Board of Directors' Committees:

Audit and Governance CommitteeSandy Koifman (Chairman),Yehuda (Judah) Angster,Per-Anders Ovin andLjudmila Popova

Nomination and Remuneration CommitteeChaim Katzman (Chairman),Yehuda (Judah) Angster,Sandy Koifman andPer-Anders Ovin

Strategy and Investment CommitteeDavid Lukes (Chairman),Yehuda (Judah) Angster andZvi Gordon

For further information, please contact:

Sakari JärveläVice President, Corporate Finance and Investor RelationsTel. +358 50 387 8180sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.3 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. 

www.citycon.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/decisions-taken-by-citycon-oyjs-board-of-directors-organising-meeting-301777574.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
CineHallan muerto al actor de Star Wars y Harry Potter Paul Grant a los 56 años

Hallan muerto al actor de Star Wars y Harry Potter Paul Grant a los 56 años
MadridLos inspectores de Sanidad piden cautelarísimas para paralizar la reordenación y cambio de condiciones laborales

Los inspectores de Sanidad piden cautelarísimas para paralizar la reordenación y cambio de condiciones laborales
InternacionalReino Unido dice que "miles de convictos rusos" que combatieron en el Grupo Wagner serán "perdonados y liberados"

Reino Unido dice que "miles de convictos rusos" que combatieron en el Grupo Wagner serán "perdonados y liberados"