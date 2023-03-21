Decisions Taken by Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors' Organising Meeting

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 21 March 2023 at 16:40 hrs

At its organising meeting held after the Annual General Meeting Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors made the following decisions:

Chaim Katzman was re-elected as the Chairman and F. Scott Ball and Sandy Koifman were re-elected as the Deputy Chairmen of the Board of Directors.

The following Board members were elected to the Board of Directors' Committees:

Audit and Governance CommitteeSandy Koifman (Chairman),Yehuda (Judah) Angster,Per-Anders Ovin andLjudmila Popova

Nomination and Remuneration CommitteeChaim Katzman (Chairman),Yehuda (Judah) Angster,Sandy Koifman andPer-Anders Ovin

Strategy and Investment CommitteeDavid Lukes (Chairman),Yehuda (Judah) Angster andZvi Gordon

Sakari JärveläVice President, Corporate Finance and Investor RelationsTel. +358 50 387 8180sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.3 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

