Digital Kazakhstan: Banking Operations in the Freedom Bank App Are Performed by AI

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Bank has integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its services, introducing a voice-based assistant in its super app that performs financial operations for entrepreneurs. Routine tasks such as tax payments, payroll, transfers, deposits, withdrawals, fines, and more — totaling 119 commands — can now be voiced to the assistant, saving time and reducing manual input. The bank digitalized key business processes using advanced AI and provided all entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan free access to GPT-5.

Freedom Bank also applies AI in compliance checks, enabling rapid analysis of client transactions, detection of hidden patterns, and prevention of regulatory circumvention. The system cross-references internal and external sources within minutes, reducing employee workload and improving risk assessment accuracy.

A notable innovation is the bank's investment currency — Freedom, accrued in ETN (Exchange Traded Notes). This cashback format gives clients shares of Freedom Holding Corp. stock, listed on NASDAQ, for each purchase. Clients thus become investors, benefiting from stock growth. Over the past year, more than 3 million clients participated, while FRHC shares rose 2.5 times — from $67 to $170. For instance, 20,000 ETN initially valued at $134 (1 ETN = $0.0067) now equal $340 (1 ETN = $0.017).

These tools help citizens shift from consumer-oriented behavior to saving and investing, promoting financial literacy.

Freedom Bank leads digital transformation in Central Asia, launching the region's first fully online digital mortgage, where all steps — from application to property registration — are handled remotely. In the first seven months, the bank captured 62% of the state mortgage program market. Digital car loans and online business loans followed, reducing processing time from 30 days to 1. Such achievements rely on Kazakhstan's GovTech sector, ranked 28th of 193 countries by the UN Global E-Government Development Index.

Beyond technology, the bank offers personalized products. SuperCard payment cards feature licensed designs from the DC Universe, Rick and Morty, Naruto, The Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones. Recently, Freedom Bank launched cards featuring singer Dimash Kudaibergen.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824636...

Contact: Rakhilya Mirzalimova Chief PR & Communications Advisor rm@freedombank.kz+7 701 768 0566

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-kazakhstan-banking-operations-in-the-freedom-bank-app-are-performed-by-ai-302624542.html