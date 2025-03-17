DN Solutions, the World’s No. 3 Machine Tool Giant, Files for KOSPI Listing

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Registration Filed on March 14, Targeting May IPO

Market Cap up to EUR 3,6 Billion (KRW 5.7 Trillion)

Expanding Automation Platform, Accelerating Digital Transformation

Bucheon/ Dormagen, March 17th 2025 (News Aktuell).– DN Solutions, the world’s third-largest and Korea’s top machine tool company, filed a securities registration statement with the Korean Financial Services Commission on Friday, March 14th, 2025.

This initiates the public offering process, with the goal of listing on the Korea Exchange (KRX) KOSPI market in May.

The company plans to offer 17,537,000 shares in total. After the offering, DN Solutions will have 63,137,073 shares outstanding. The offered shares will represent 27.8% of the company’s total shares post-listing.

The expected share price ranges from EUR 41, 17 Mar. (KRW 65,000) - to EUR 56,60 (KRW 89,700), which suggests a market capitalization of around EUR 2,6 Billion (KRW 4.1 trillion) to EUR 3,6 Billion (KRW 5.7 trillion). DN Solutions plans to conduct institutional book building from April 22 to 28, and it will accept public subscriptions on May 7 and 8.

The lead underwriters are Mirae Asset Securities, Samsung Securities, and UBS, while Korea Investment & Securities and Bank of America (BofA) are joint underwriters.

With the funds raised, DN Solutions plans to maintain its competitive edge in machine tools, expand its automation platform business, and accelerate digital transformation.

The company will improve applications that turn machine tools into smart machines, and it will reinforce cell-level automation by combining machine tools with automated equipment. It also plans to develop solutions for fully automated manufacturing processes.

“For nearly 50 years, DN Solutions has built outstanding expertise and become a global leader in the machine tool industry,” said CEO Kim Won-jong. “By going public, we will use our deep industry knowledge and strong investments to become a world-class manufacturing automation platform company.”



About DN Solutions

Since its foundation in 1976, DN Solutions has established itself as a prestigious global machine tool company offering more than 500 product types, including advanced turning and milling technologies. In terms of sales, DN Solutions is the world's third largest machine tool brand. With a network of 155 distributors in 66 countries, DN Solutions meets the diverse needs of global customers in the automotive, aerospace, medical, energy, IT and construction industries. DN Solutions has successfully launched and distributed products from top brands such as PUMA and DNM worldwide, which are characterized by durability, precision and stability. Furthermore DN Solutions offers high-end products such as 5-axis machines and turn-mill machines as well as advanced software solutions such as the CUFOS digital manufacturing platform. The portfolio is complemented by highly productive automation solutions and intelligent manufacturing systems that pave the way towards future-oriented production.

www.dn-solutions.com



Press contact:



Alexandra Schweickardt

schoesslers GmbH

T: +49 170 6363 934

E: dnsolutions@schoesslers.com





