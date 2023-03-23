End-to-end digitalization in production: iTAC presents MOM system at HANNOVER MESSE

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Montabaur, 23 de marzo de 2023 (News Aktuell).-

The demands for agility and efficiency in manufacturing are increasing. Simultaneously, quality must be maintained at a high level. iTAC Software AG and its parent company Dürr have the answer: a modular all-in-one solution for the planning, execution, control, monitoring, optimization and predictive analysis of manufacturing. The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) system is based on end-to-end networking and digitalization. Another special feature is the microservices architecture to provide functionalities tailored to specific requirements. The company will be demonstrating the advantages of this solution at HANNOVER MESSE (hall15, booth E34).

"The requirements of the modern factory cannot be met with isolated solutions. We developed a complete solution that covers all the functionalities of an intelligent factory and is based on a common architecture. It also offers a large number of interfaces. All this enables better integration and interoperability between the systems in terms of consistency. The microservices ensure the required individualization and flexibilization of manufacturing, which nowadays must constantly react to new requirements," explains Martin Heinz, board member of iTAC.

To accomplish this, Dürr and iTAC combined their expertise and brought together the functional scope of MES for production control and monitoring, SCADA for data acquisition and analysis, and HMI for visualization of the product and process flow on a unified MOM architecture. This was made possible by combining Dürr's DXQcontrol product family with iTAC.MOM.Suite, which provides manufacturing companies, whether manufacturers or suppliers, with a future-proof industrial digitalization solution.

Dürr, iTAC and DUALIS will show how the path to the factory of the future works with complete solutions. In addition to networking and digitalization, the focus will also be on topics such as sustainability and energy efficiency, manufacturing analytics and intelligence.

