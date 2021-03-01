Enlight wins the prestigious Infrastructure Investor Awards in Two categories with Björnberget 372 MW wind farm in Swede

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlight Renewable Energy [https://enlightenergy.co.il/] (TASE: ENLT), proudly announces that it was awarded as winner in two categories of the 12th edition of the annual global Infrastructure Investor Awards.

Infrastructure Investor, the leading global infrastructure investment think tank, received hundreds of submissions for their annual awards and awarded Enlight in the following categories:

-- Renewables Deal of the Year, Global: Björnberget wind farm; Enlight Renewable Energy and co-investor Prime Capital AG -- Renewables Deal of the Year, Europe: Björnberget wind farm; Enlight Renewable Energy and co-investor Prime Capital AG

The Global and European Deal of the Year awards go to project Björnberget, a 372MW onshore wind park in Central Sweden and a co-investment with Prime Green Energy fund. It is one of the largest onshore wind parks to be constructed in Europe and was developed by RES, the world's largest independent renewable energy company, focused on development, construction and operation of renewable assets. The project is expected to reach commercial operation at the beginning of 2023 and will produce approx. 1.1 TWh of clean electricity annually.

Enlight Renewable Energy, founded in 2008, trades on the Tel-Aviv-125 Index. With 98% of its shares held by the public, Enlight is a leading company in the development, financing, construction, and operations of renewable energy generation projects. The company has operations in Israel and Europe with a diversified portfolio of income-generating projects, projects during construction and pre-construction that total over 2.0GW and an additional 2.3 GW in initial development stages. Enlight enjoys consistent growth in revenues from long term electricity sales of its yielding assets, and in parallel increasing its diversification to additional markets and clean energy segments.

Contact:Orli Kasuto Orli@scherfcom.com[mailto:Orli@scherfcom.com]

+972-52447750

Web site: https://enlightenergy.co.il//