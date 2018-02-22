COMUNICADO: Epson Makes Major Push for Sustainability -- Chooses TCO Certified

Publicado 22/02/2018 9:02:43 CET

STOCKHOLM, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AV buyers will now have an easier time to make more sustainable choices, as market leader Epson is the latest to achieve the TCO Certified designation, for 45 of their professional projector models.

TCO Certified is the world's leading sustainability certification for IT products. Certified products are independently verified to meet comprehensive environmental and social criteria throughout their life cycle. For projectors, criteria for high image quality are also included.

"There should be no compromise between sustainability and product performance. A high-quality display image is vital for projectors. It can influence productivity and extend the usable life of a product which also creates sustainability benefits," says Niclas Rydell, Director at TCO Development.

The demand for more sustainable IT products is growing. A recent study by IT infrastructure supplier Atea shows that 74 percent of the IT buyers in the Nordic region consider sustainability as a very high or fairly high priority issue. TCO Development has driven progress within this field since 1992, with more than 2,800 product models currently certified. With Epson now joining Casio in certifying projectors, purchasers demanding more sustainable AV products have a lot more to choose from.

"With TCO Certified, brand owners must implement socially responsible working conditions in the factories where certified products are made and are held accountable for correcting any non-conformities. Buyers can be confident that positive change will follow in the supply chain," says Niclas Rydell.

Epson's commitment to TCO Certified is part of a strategy aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of their products and working proactively to protect human rights.

Henning Ohlsson, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Epson, comments: "We have long seen how TCO Certified drives sustainability in the IT industry and we're delighted that AV buyers can now also rely on the certification to verify that the Epson projectors they buy are manufactured in a socially responsible way."

Find certified products in our Product Finder [http://tcocertified.com/product-finder ].

About TCO Certified

TCO Certified [http://tcocertified.com ] is a global sustainability certification for IT products, founded over 25 years ago. Our comprehensive criteria are designed to drive social and environmental responsibility throughout the product life cycle. Certified products are independently verified for compliance. The certification covers eight product categories including displays, notebooks, tablets and projectors.

