Publicado 02/05/2023 15:45
- Comunicado -

EQ Europe: Researchers predict whether AI can take over everything

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No, according to researchers, AI lacks empathy and genuine emotions. A 2019 study predicted that when AI is here, EQ will go from "nice to have" to "must-have".

Investing in EQ has been shown to provide up to 440% ROI in 3 years, i.e. 64% calculated on an annual basis*.

Do not underestimate the power of emotions.

There is no doubt that companies and organizations become more successful by measuring and developing emotional intelligence (EQ) among their leaders and employees. The World Economic Forum lists EQ as one of the most important and in-demand competencies companies will seek. In May 2019, the United Nations held a conference on EQ as a key to conflict resolution. The Human Capital Institute published a study that highlighted the importance of including EQ in leadership training, and further research studies show that EQ is the key to survival as AI takes over and more jobs disappear.

Margareta Sjölund, Ph.D., chief psychologist and founder of EQ Europe and Kandidata Asia.

https://eqeurope.com/blog/eq-the-most-important-and-in-demand-competency-in-the-coming-years

Please contact us if your team, management group, or company is interested in tailored EQ programs or lectures for your kick-off event.

For more information, please contact Jenny Westergård, CEO of Europe, at jenny@eqeurope.com or

+46 (0)70 763 30 11

www.eqeurope.com

*Capgemini, Research Institute

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eq-europe-researchers-predict-whether-ai-can-take-over-everything-301813273.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalReino Unido dice que Rusia ha construido "uno de los sistemas de defensa más extensos" de las últimas décadas

Reino Unido dice que Rusia ha construido "uno de los sistemas de defensa más extensos" de las últimas décadas
Series & TVStar Wars: Los sables naranja de Ashoka, explicados

Star Wars: Los sables naranja de Ashoka, explicados
InternacionalReino Unido subraya que Rusia "no tiene suficientes municiones para lograr éxitos" en la invasión de Ucrania

Reino Unido subraya que Rusia "no tiene suficientes municiones para lograr éxitos" en la invasión de Ucrania