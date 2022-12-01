EQT partners with Nobel Prize Outreach to inspire and engage global audiences on societal challenges

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharing a Nordic heritage and the passion for cross-disciplinary dialogue and engagement in issues that are crucial to our world and our future, EQT AB ("EQT") today announced a global partnership with Nobel Prize Outreach.

Since its founding in Stockholm in 1994, EQT has been purpose-driven through a conviction that sustainable business is good business. As a global investment organization with a thirty-year track record of focusing on more than capital, EQT has delivered value to both investors and the wider society. EQT is determined to drive transformative change not only across our portfolio companies, but also within the industries in which it operates.

Today EQT announces that it joins a select group of Nobel International partners. As a Nobel International Partner, EQT is committed to sharing knowledge, science and research, by encouraging cross-disciplinary engagement with Nobel Prize Laureates.

"EQT is committed to driving discussion, and more importantly action, on issues crucial to our future. Through this partnership and along with our best talent, expansive network, and mission to future-proof companies we must challenge the status quo to help solve society's problems," said Conni Jonsson, Founder & Chairperson at EQT. "EQT looks forward to engaging international audiences in cross-disciplinary dialogue with Nobel Prize Laureates and the scientific community. Through the partnership, we will be able to promote fact- and science-based decision-making, stimulate dialogue between different sectors in society and inspire young minds to learn."

"Nobel Prize Outreach is thrilled to invite EQT to join a select group of Nobel International Partners. Education, climate change, health and digitization are major challenges for all of us and especially for the young generation. Our partnership will provide opportunities for students, world-leading scientists and thought leaders from various disciplines to engage with some of the world's foremost thinkers for the greatest benefit to humankind," says Laura Sprechmann, CEO of Nobel Prize Outreach.

The Nobel International Partner program is led by Nobel Prize Outreach, which extends the reach of the Nobel Prize to millions of people around the world through inspirational events, digital media and special exhibitions and activities related to the legacy of Alfred Nobel and the achievements of the Nobel Prize laureates. EQT hopes to encourage more innovative thinking and to spur interactive discussions, especially among investors, students, and the younger generations. By engaging diverse audiences through a mutual exchange of ideas and information, EQT can help address the major challenges facing our collective future.

As a Nobel International Partner, EQT will collaborate with Nobel Prize Outreach over several years to foster dialogue on our most important challenges - the future of education, sustainability, digitization, diversity in science and more – involving students, Nobel Prize laureates, thought-leaders and society at large. In 2023, EQT will participate in Nobel Prize Outreach events in Sweden, Brazil, United States and South Korea.

