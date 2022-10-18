EQT publishes prospectus for admission to trading of shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 March 2022, EQT AB ("EQT" or the "Company") entered into an agreement to acquire Baring Private Equity Asia ("BPEA") (the "Transaction") and as announced on 18 October 2022, the Transaction has closed. As part of the consideration in the Transaction, the Board of EQT resolved, by virtue of an authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 1 June 2022, to issue 191,200,000 new ordinary shares to the sellers of BPEA.

A prospectus regarding admission to trading of the newly issued shares on Nasdaq Stockholm has been approved and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and is available on the Company's website, www.eqtgroup.com.

