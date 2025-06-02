Equiduct unveils new visual identity, revamped website and updated Market Viewer

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

A fresh look. A new identity. A renewed vision.

LONDON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiduct has today unveiled a new visual identity — an evolution designed to capture the essence of where the company is today, the transformative journey it has experienced and where it is heading.

As one of Europe's leading pan-European trading venues, Equiduct has seen tremendous transformation and growth, which is now reflected in its updated branding. This change represents a shift toward a clearer, more modern, and more focused visual presence, aligned with Equiduct's core values of innovation, constant improvement and customer centricity.

The refreshed identity better portrays Equiduct's position as a fast-paced, forward looking trading venue. The new look is based on updated colours and visual elements such as crystals which we chose to represent our brand because they embody the principles that guide us. Crystals are formed under pressure and built to last. They are structured yet complex and known for their ability to refract multifaced lights into brilliance. This mirrors our approach to trading — bringing clarity to complexity and delivering transparent, reliable and focused trading and market data solutions to a fragmented European market.

The new website with streamlined navigation, not only offers a fresher look but also enhances the user experience while providing a more engaging and intuitive experience for clients, partners and visitors. The updated design is cleaner and more focused, ensuring that visitors quickly find the information, documentation and data they are looking for.

The updated Market Viewer, due to go-live next month, will allow visitors to have real-time access to Equiduct's pan-European consolidated order book for both pre-trade and post-trade data for any instrument currently in Equiduct's trading universe. Once released, the updated Market Viewer will also provide access to 10 years of pan-European historical data, and the enhanced replay functionalities will allow users to see market conditions at the time of any trade going back to 2015.

Wail Azizi, Chief Strategy Officer at Equiduct said: "This refresh is more than just a an updated look — it's about capturing the essence of where we're headed and the transformative journey we've been through these past 6 years. It reflects the company we've become: innovative, solution driven and deeply committed to delivering value to European retail investors, clients and shareholders. Our refreshed identity tells this story more clearly, while the updated website — and the upcoming launch of the new Market Viewer — provide a powerful platform to support our continued growth and future ambitions."

For more information, visit www.equiduct.com

About Equiduct

Equiduct is the leading pan-European retail-focused exchange built around the specific needs of the retail community. Equiduct enables retail brokers to achieve Best Execution in Europe's most liquid equities and ETFs across 13 European markets and provides high-quality cost-effective market data and insight products for both the retail community and institutional clients alike. A market segment of Börse Berlin, Equiduct operates under Article 44 of MiFID II. In 2024, Equiduct reported 35 active retail brokers, 15.2 million trades executed, and a turnover of €85 billion.

