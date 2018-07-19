COMUNICADO: Esko Acquires BLUE Software

Publicado 19/07/2018 9:01:51 CET

Augments its position as an end-to-end tech innovator in packaging

Esko, a global provider of software and hardware for packaging design, collaboration, automation, workflow, and production, has announced its acquisition of BLUE Software, LLC, a label and artwork management software company based in Chicago, Illinois, USA, from Diversis Capital and Schawk Digital Solutions. This acquisition joins two complementary teams to unlock product packaging development, management and execution efficiencies for brand owners in the consumer packaged goods, life sciences and retail industries and for a variety of suppliers in the packaging value chain.

"We are relentlessly seeking to reduce time to market, cost and quality risk in the end-to-end packaging value chain. The acquisition of BLUE enhances Esko's unique set of tools to enable brand owners and their partners to improve all three," explained Udo Panenka, President of Esko. "Our software and hardware solutions digitize, automate and connect the packaging development and production workflow, from virtualized 3D design concepts all the way to printed, finished packs, in-store displays and e-commerce imagery and content. We strive to improve the overall efficiency of this critical business process for brand owners and the packaging value chain players. With this acquisition, we enhance Esko's position as a tech innovator in the packaging industry."

Combining BLUE's label and artwork management software with the Esko Platform for Brands deepens Esko's investment in the industries where product packaging is critically important. Leveraging the talent and technology in both organizations enables Esko and BLUE to deliver advanced functionality faster. With more local associates around the world, the combined team can deliver a higher level of service to regional and multinational customers.

"In today's compliance-constrained and ecommerce-driven environment where consumers ceaselessly look for something new and novel, packaging artwork and labeling continues to be a bottleneck in the new product development and commercialization process. BLUE helps users collaborate faster and more accurately so they can launch new products more frequently at lower cost. BLUE and Esko coming together is truly a transformational moment for the packaging industry," added Ali Moosani, President of BLUE.

As part of Esko, BLUE joins the Danaher Product Identification platform of companies, which also includes Pantone, MediaBeacon, X-Rite, AVT, Videojet, FOBA, Linx and Laetus. Together, these companies support the consumer packaged goods industry and their suppliers in their efforts to simplify packaging operations so they can launch more products faster and enrich the lives of consumers around the world.

About Esko (http://www.esko.com )

Packaging Simplified. Esko helps its customers to make the best packaging for billions of consumers.

The Esko product portfolio supports and manages the packaging and print processes for brand owners, retailers, designers, premedia and trade shops, packaging manufacturers, and converters. For 9 out of 10 retail packages, Esko solutions are used in packaging management, asset management, artwork creation, structural design, prepress, 3D visualization, flexo plate making, workflow automation, quality assurance, sample-making, palletization, supply chain collaboration and/or the production of signage and displays.

The Esko solutions consist of an extensive suite of software and two hardware product lines: CDI flexo computer-to-plate imagers and exposure units as well as Kongsberg digital cutting systems, complemented with professional services, training and consultancy.

Enfocus, with its suite of automation solutions and PDF quality control tools for printers, publishers, and graphic designers, is an Esko subsidiary. MediaBeacon, with its digital asset management (DAM) solutions is also part of the Esko family.

Esko employs about 1,800 people worldwide. Headquartered in Ghent (Belgium), its sales and service organization is in daily contact with customers all over the globe.

Esko is a Danaher company (http://www.danaher.com ).

