Publicado 18/11/2022 09:34

Essity recognized as a European diversity leader by Financial Times

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity has - for the second consecutive year - been designated a Diversity Leader by the UK business daily Financial Times.

The ranking was compiled by the research firm Statista on behalf of the Financial Times by surveying more than 100,000 employees in European companies on five aspects of diversity: gender balance, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity and disability.

"At Essity, we believe a diverse and inclusive organization leads to better decision-making and thereby stronger results. I'm pleased to see that our purposeful work in the area of inclusivity has been recognized once again," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO at Essity.

More information about the Financial Times Diversity Leader ranking can be found here.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Helena Hansen, Media Relations Manager, +46 70 616 96 69 helena.j.hansen@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: enlace

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteKiko Rivera, nuevo contratiempo de salud a punto de cumplirse un mes de su ictus

Kiko Rivera, nuevo contratiempo de salud a punto de cumplirse un mes de su ictus
NacionalLa Audiencia de La Rioja se acoge a una disposición del Código Penal para no modificar las condenas del 'solo sí es sí'

La Audiencia de La Rioja se acoge a una disposición del Código Penal para no modificar las condenas del 'solo sí es sí'
Misiones EspacialesMarte estuvo cubierto de océanos de 300 metros de profundidad

Marte estuvo cubierto de océanos de 300 metros de profundidad