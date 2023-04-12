Exclusive small batch from Mackmyra - only 3017 bottles

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GÄVLE, Sweden, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Mackmyra Muddus" is a limited small batch with exclusive content, as well as an exclusive appearance. The flavor profile comes from casks that previously carried wild raspberry wine and cloudberry wine. The whisky, which is only available in 3017 bottles, has a character typical of Mackmyra but is unique in its kind.

Mackmyra Muddus is the first release in the new small batch concept. The whisky is handcrafted with extra love and has a new look that speaks of luxury and elegance. Quite simply, it is an exclusive piece of Swedish whisky history for the collector and connoisseur of life who places high demands on craftsmanship, taste, and design.

"This whisky is inspired by and named after the national park of the same name. An untouched place where cloudberries and wild raspberries grow side by side in the wild. We thought that if we could encapsulate some of the uniqueness and beauty of Muddus in a bottle, we would have a very exciting whisky," says Lii Johnson, Blender at Mackmyra Swedish Whisky.

The aroma is floral and rich with prominent spicy citrus notes. The longer the whisky is allowed to air, the more vanilla and caramel emerge, along with subtle notes of cloudberry and raspberry jam. The taste ranges from oriental spices to sweet berries. The cloudberry lands further back in the mouth and is complemented by caramel and vanilla, creating a complex flavor profile with several surprises. The finish is long and balanced, with spicy heat along with cloudberry and spicy yuzu.

Mackmyra Muddus is available on the European market from April 25th, 2023.

Mackmyra MuddusLimited to: 3017 bottlesSales start: 2023-04-25ABV: 43,7 %RRP: 82,99 €

Mackmyra Small Batch is the defined, rare and unique. Outstanding casks that deserve the extra attention - bottled for a few to enjoy.

