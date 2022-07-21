Extraordinary general meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)

LUND, Sweden, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Cantargia's extraordinary general meeting on 21 July 2022 resolved in accordance with the following:

To, in accordance with the board's proposal, amend section 1 of the company's articles of association, whereby the word "firma" is replaced with "företagsnamn", and, in order to adapt the articles of association in accordance with the board's issue resolution below, amend sections 4 and 5 of the company's articles of association, whereby the limits for the company's share capital are changed to not less than SEK 5,000,000 and not more than SEK 20,000,000 and the limit for the number of shares in the company are changed to not less than 50,000,000 and not more than 200,000,000.

To approve the board's resolution from 21 June 2022 on increase of the company's share capital by the issuance of new shares with pre-emptive rights for the company's shareholders. To the extent that new shares are not subscribed for with pre-emptive rights, investors will be offered the possibility to subscribe for shares without pre-emptive rights.

Through the rights issue, Cantargia's share capital will increase with not more than SEK 5,343,612.64, through the issue of not more than 66,795,158 new shares.

Record date for the right to participate in the rights issue is 25 July 2022. Three existing shares held on the record date, entitle to subscription for two new shares. The subscription price is SEK 3.75 per share. The Rights Issue, if fully subscribed, is expected to provide Cantargia with up to approximately SEK 250 million, before deduction of transaction costs.

For further details and information about the background and reasons for the rights issue, see Cantargia's press releases on 21 June 2022 and 18 July 2022, respectively.

For further information, please contactGöran Forsberg, CEOTelephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About CantargiaCantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The lead project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy in a series of clinical studies – CANFOUR, CIRIFOUR, CAPAFOUR, CESTAFOUR and TRIFOUR – with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/extraordinary-general-meeting-in-cantargia-ab--publ-,c3603616

The following files are available for download: