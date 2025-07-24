FERRERO GROUP'S 2024 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT SHOWS STEADFAST COMMITMENT, INNOVATION AND IMPACT IN THE FACE OF GLOBAL CHALL

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LUXEMBOURG, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ferrero Group has today announced the latest progress in its sustainability journey, with the release of its 16th Sustainability Report.

Guided by Ferrero Group's long-standing commitment to having a positive impact throughout its value chain, the report shares the significant and continued progress the business has made across its key sustainability priorities.

"Sustainability is deeply embedded in Ferrero's long-term strategy. It's a fundamental driver of business resilience and shapes the decisions we make, as we grow responsibly. In the face of global challenges, particularly climate change, our commitment remains clear: to source responsibly, innovate boldly, and safeguard the natural world for future generations. This progress is made possible by embracing collective action, leveraging innovation, research and development, and continuously learning from experience to deliver measurable, meaningful impact," said Giovanni Ferrero, Executive Chairman of the Ferrero Group.

"We made steady progress on our sustainability agenda during fiscal year 2023/2024. I am particularly proud of the ongoing steps we are taking to achieve our long-term commitments. We have successfully advanced our sustainability journey while maintaining strong financial stewardship across the company. We are making great efforts on the traceability of our key ingredients and improving supply chain visibility, while advancing our commitments to promoting human rights and continuing our work on decarbonisation across the business," said Lapo Civiletti, Chief Executive Officer of the Ferrero Group.

Ferrero's latest Sustainability Report highlights continued progress in traceability across its global supply chains, with more than 90% of key ingredients now mapped to origin. Strategic partnerships with Sourcemap and Starling are strengthening precision tracking of key commodities - achieving 97% traceability for both cocoa and palm oil, and 94% for hazelnuts.

Ferrero has made strong progress toward its 2030 goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions, with significant reductions already achieved compared to its 2017/18 baseline.

Scope 1 and 2 emissions were reduced by 21.7%.

For Scope 3, FLAG (Forest, Land, and Agriculture) and non-FLAG emissions were disaggregated to improve carbon accounting and enhance data reliability and accuracy.

90% of electricity for manufacturing and warehousing is now sourced from renewables.

With 92.1% of its packaging now designed to be recyclable, the company has maintained its commitment to ensuring more than 90% of packaging materials are reusable, recyclable, or compostable.

Notable progress has been made in reducing virgin plastic, including a 13% decrease in the plastic-to-product ratio. This includes the conversion of Ferrero Rocher boxes from polystyrene to polypropylene in North America and China , resulting in an estimated saving of approximately 11,000 tonnes of plastic.

and , resulting in an estimated saving of approximately 11,000 tonnes of plastic. Other highlights include the launch of Nutella Plant-Based in jars made from 60% recycled glass and the rollout of Kinder Joy's paper spoon.

Other highlights from the Ferrero Group's Sustainability Report include:

Food Safety and Quality : 100% of Ferrero plants certified against the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Standard.

: 100% of Ferrero plants certified against the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Standard. Responsible Consumption : Maintained focus on carefully defined serving sizes. 85% of marketed volumes had a serving size of 130 kcal or less, 63% were 100 kcal or less, and 91% were below 150 kcal per serving.

: Maintained focus on carefully defined serving sizes. 85% of marketed volumes had a serving size of 130 kcal or less, 63% were 100 kcal or less, and 91% were below 150 kcal per serving. Empowering People:- Continued impact with communities in sourcing countries through long-standing partnerships with international and local organizations, such as the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Save the Children. - Kinder Joy of moving reached over 3.7 million children in 35 countries, with investments exceeding EUR13 million . In 2024, Ferrero has partnered with the Organization of American States (OAS) to promote inclusion, equity, and access to rights through sports and physical activity, particularly for children, adolescents, and women in the Americas.

For further details, please refer to the full Sustainability Report.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ferrero-groups-2024-sustainability-report-shows-steadfast-commitment-innovation-and-impact-in-the-face-of-global-challenges-302512990.html