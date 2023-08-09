Publicado 09/08/2023 14:15
Gaming Innovation Group: Invitation to Q2 2023 results presentation

ST JULIANS, Malta, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) publishes its interim report for the second quarter 2023 before market opening on Wednesday 16 August 2023.

CEO Richard Brown will present the Q2 2023 results via livestream at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream: https://www.redeye.se/events/928869/liveq-gaming-innovation-group

For further information, please contact:Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com, +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

