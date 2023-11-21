Publicado 21/11/2023 13:18
- Comunicado -

GLOBHE's innovative marketplace takes center stage at COP28, impacting millions globally

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a decisive moment for climate action, GLOBHE's marketplace stands at the forefront of environmental innovation. Set to be featured at COP28, GLOBHE's marketplace model revolutionizes how drone data empowers global decision-making. This showcase is a pivotal point, marking a new era in scalable, data-driven solutions for a sustainable future. GLOBHE's approach is a game-changer, proving that collective action can lead to significant global impact.

GLOBHE, the leading global marketplace for drone data, showcase how they have impacted over 60 million people and their surrounding environment during COP28 under the Actionism theme. This prestigious selection highlights action makers and lifts forward GLOBHE's contributions to climate monitoring and disaster response through its unique platform, connecting decision-makers to local and professional drone operators in 142 countries.

Helena Samsioe, CEO and Founder of GLOBHE asserts: "We see our participation in COP28 as a way to accelerate action. With GLOBHE, we didn't just create a company; we sparked a global movement. Our marketplace, fueled by crowdsourced drone operators, has been pivotal in driving scalable and data-driven environmental solutions. This is all about harnessing collective power for a cause that transcends borders - the health of our planet."

GLOBHE's model stands out in the tech world for its innovative use of a crowdsourced network, a platform marketplace connecting 10,000 professional drone operators in 142 countries. This approach has not only positioned GLOBHE at the forefront of the drone data industry but also as a vital player in the global fight against climate change.

Samsioe adds: "At GLOBHE, we understand the urgency of now. Every data point we gather, every insight we provide, is a step towards a more sustainable world. Our impact is measurable, and our reach is global - all through one platform. This is how we're changing the game in climate tech."

GLOBHE's selection for COP28's Actionism theme is a clarion call for world leaders and decision-makers. Our platform is a testament to the impact of global collaboration in climate action, connecting the latest drone technology to decision-makers at the United Nations, World Bank, and some of our world's most notable corporations in renewable energy, infrastructure, climate, and AI.

Read the Actionism story about GLOBHE on the COP28 website here: https://action.cop28.com/project/globhe

To read more and get data, visit www.globhe.com

CONTACT:

Contact details:

Andreas Nordansjö

Chief Marketing Officer

0736334774

andreas@globhe.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globhes-innovative-marketplace-takes-center-stage-at-cop28-impacting-millions-globally-301994742.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
NacionalLa Policía detiene en Málaga y Granada a tres personas por el disparo en la cara a Vidal-Quadras

La Policía detiene en Málaga y Granada a tres personas por el disparo en la cara a Vidal-Quadras
GaliciaEl profesorado gallego se manifiesta en Santiago contra "el acuerdo de la vergüenza" firmado por Xunta, UGT, CCOO y ANPE

El profesorado gallego se manifiesta en Santiago contra "el acuerdo de la vergüenza" firmado por Xunta, UGT, CCOO y ANPE
CineEl desastre de The Marvels es histórico y peor de lo esperado

El desastre de The Marvels es histórico y peor de lo esperado