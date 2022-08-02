Greater Than launches feature to help businesses with CO2 emission transparency and reporting

Greater Than (GREAT.SE), the global provider of DriverDNA for real-time insurance and predictive risk insights, has launched a new feature that enables commercial fleets and new mobility service providers to report on business travel CO2 emissions in grams.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the coming months and years, companies will likely need to report their total carbon footprint measured in grams. In the Netherlands, for example, all employers with over 100 employees will have to track and report on their employees' daily commuting emissions as of next year. In the UK, large companies must already report their carbon dioxide emissions in their annual reports. The US is expected to introduce reporting rules later this year.

"There is a steep demand for this feature amongst our clients and prospects, who are at the forefront of developing the sustainable mobility of tomorrow. Taking control and responsibility for one's carbon footprint is integral to this movement, since reporting on CO2 emissions will be mandatory for commercial services in the near future," says Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer at Greater Than and continues, "For our customers, helping drivers to minimize CO2 emissions is a priority. Not only does it help the environment, but lower CO2 emissions means better fuel consumption, which is good for the bottom line."

The newly launched reporting feature can, initially, be used within the FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC) app. FIA SDC is a partnership between Greater Than and FIA, the governing body of motorsport that promotes safe, sustainable, and accessible mobility for all road users across the world. FIA SDC inspires everyday drivers to adopt smarter behaviors, helping to improve the environment and road safety globally.

The reporting feature delivers uniform insights, regardless of vehicle type or location. It will be included in all Greater Than's apps and mobility solutions shortly.

"The market for apps and services for connected cars is exploding, as the need to act for safer and cleaner roads increases. To meet this demand and enable companies to take greater control of climate impact, we've made all our services compatible with multiple data sources so we can harmonize all types of data streams for a uniform analysis, no matter where in the world or in what type of vehicle," says Liselott Johansson, CEO at Greater Than.

