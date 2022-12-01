Green completes a CHF 480 million refinancing and accelerates its investment programs in Switzerland

View of the first data center on the new Green Metro Campus Zurich. When completed, the campus will comprise three high-performance data centers and a business park

Green is increasing its investment in Switzerland and is planning further developments to help hyperscale companies and enterprises with the rising demand for secure and energy-efficient data centers.



Lupfig, December 1, 2022 / News Aktuell – Green, the leading Swiss data center operator, completed the refinancing of its existing facilities with the closing of a refinancing package of CHF 480 million from leading international and Swiss banks. The funds will enable Green to accelerate its development strategy and to fund the next phase of its growth journey.

In the last three years, Green has intensified its cooperation with leading enterprises and public cloud providers (hyperscale companies), invested in sustainable technologies and pioneering innovations and completed new, energy-efficient and high-performance data centers in Zurich and vicinity.

The refinancing package reinforces Green’s position as the leading Swiss data center provider and will enable to fund the expansion of the current capacity from 33MW to 81MW through the construction of additional capacity in Dielsdorf campus, the expansion of the existing high-performance campus in Lupfig and through opportunities of new campuses in Switzerland. As Green CEO Roger Süess explains, “With the acceleration of the growth program, Green is responding to the high demand from hyperscale companies who put their trust in Green when it comes to geo-redundant solutions. Green provides space, networks and sustainable growth to the benefit of hyperscale companies, enterprises and Switzerland as a whole.”

As such, Green is supporting companies in their successful cloud adoption with sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure, allowing them to depart from in-house data centers and using the energy-efficient data centers run by Green. With greater efficiency and critical security, direct and private link-up to all leading hyperscale companies, these centers become paramount any digital transformation or journey to cloud.

Green is owned by InfraVia Capital Partners (“InfraVia”) who advised the company on the arrangement and execution of the refinancing. Pauline Fiastre, Financing Director at InfraVia comments: “We are very pleased to have supported Green with this refinancing which will enable the company to pursue its growth trajectory and capture demand from customers looking for capacity in Switzerland. We secured a CHF 480m financing package executed on competitive terms in particular in the current macro environment.

We would like to thank Crédit Agricole CIB and ING Bank N.V. who acted as Underwritters of the refinancing as well as relationship lenders who are joining as part of the syndication, including Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. and Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg S.A. who joined as Original Lenders.”

About Green



Green is the leading provider of data center services in Switzerland. The company runs five data centers at three locations in Zurich and vicinity. In Dielsdorf, in the canton of Zurich, Green is currently building its fourth site, comprising three data center modules and a business park. The first data center on the Metro Campus will be up and running soon. An extension is planned for the Zurich West Campus in Lupfig. Green facilitates geo-redundant high-performance computing for cloud providers (hyperscale companies) and offers extensive networking solutions across all sites.

www.green.ch

About InfraVia Capital Partners

InfraVia is a leading independent private equity firm, specialized in private markets across European infrastructure and technology investments. InfraVia supports entrepreneurs and industrial players in their growth and digital strategy, accelerating their transformation into sizeable platforms. Since 2008, InfraVia has raised €10bn of capital and invested in 50+ companies across 13 European countries.

www.infraviacapital.com

Contact

