Hackatao x Crypto stamp art – Creative minds

The new Crypto stamp art comes in a total of four different designs - Austrian Post

Mozart & Hedy Lamarr as phygital icons of the second edition

Vienna June 3, 3 Jun. (News Aktuell) - .- Following the great success of the first joint edition, Austrian Post is launching a new, limited edition of Crypto stamp art (CSA) together with the renowned artist duo Hackatao. It will be issued on June 4, 2025 at 10 a.m. and also be available to purchase from the Austrian Post stand at NFC Lisbon, one of the world's leading Web3 events.



The new Crypto stamp art is dedicated to two extraordinary personalities from Austrian history: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Hedy Lamarr. Both personalities embody ingenuity, creativity and the courage to break with convention. Hackatao interprets their complexity in four unique motifs:

MOZART, THE MAESTRO - The musical visionary

AMADEUS, THE PRANKSTER - The mischievous spirit behind the genius

LAMARR, THE STAR - The glamorous screen icon

HEDY, THE MIND - The brilliant inventor of modern communication



The artist duo Hackatao, pioneers of crypto art, combine social themes with a colorful, surreal visual language in the second edition of Crypto stamp art. In cooperation with Austrian Post, physical stamps and digital NFTs merge to create a unique collector's experience. The so-called Soulbound Tokens are inseparable from the physical stamp, their authenticity is guaranteed by modern NFC technology and blockchain - an innovative example of the future of collecting, in which art, technology and history come together.

This Crypto stamp art is EUR 21.80 per stamp with a total issue of 10,000 (2,500 per motif). Available in selected post offices, via the collector’s service (phone: +43 577 67 – 95095; email: sammler-service@post.at) and at the Web3 Event NFC in Lisbon.

More information: cryptostamp.com

Photo: The new Crypto stamp art comes in a total of four different designs:

(Credit: Austrian Post)

