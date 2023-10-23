Hallstahammar municipality in Sweden focuses on energy efficiency in swimming hall renovation - Caverion chosen as the m

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallmobadet swimming hall has been closed since spring 2022 when its renovation work began. Instead of demolishing the original building, Hallstahammar municipality has chosen to repair and preserve as much as possible. The main contractor for the project is Caverion, working in close cooperation with Hallstahammar's property department.

"It is important for us at Caverion to work sustainably. In Vallmobadet, for example, this means maintaining the core and structure of the property while installing new technology that is energy efficient," says Uno Lundberg, Head of Caverion Sweden.

During the project, it became evident that Vallmobadet is generally a well-maintained building, despite being almost 55 years old and having undergone only one renovation in 1994.

"The major measures take place behind the scenes. For example, automation will be used to control the pools so that the water temperature is even, chemicals for purification are dosed accordingly, and the staff have an improved working environment," says Anders Allöv, who is a project manager at the technical administration's property department in Hallstahammar municipality.

Vallmobadet is the first building included in a planned energy-saving maintenance project of the municipality's properties and facilities. The aim is to reduce the municipality's energy and maintenance costs.

The design was completed in the spring of 2023 and the implementation of the contract is ongoing until the reopening, which is scheduled for September 2024.

Read more about our energy advisory and energy efficiency services

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Nilsson, Communications Specialist, Caverion Sweden, tel. +46702031572, fredrik.nilsson@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hallstahammar-municipality-in-sweden-focuses-on-energy-efficiency-in-swimming-hall-renovation--caverion-chosen-as-the-main-contractor-301964409.html