HANZA: Interim report January - June 2022

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA AB (publ) reports its highest quarterly sales and earnings to date. Furthermore, the company has continued its expansion towards the service side by acquiring the product development company Budelmann. With an order back-log at an all-time-high, the company sees a strong development ahead, with continued activities to increase capacity.

Second quarter 2022

Net sales increased by 40% to 886 MSEK (634). Adjusted for acquisitions and currency, growth amounted to 29%.

Operating profit (EBITA) increased to 57.3 MSEK (40.4), which corresponds to an operating margin of 6.5% (6.4).

Profit after tax amounted to 36.2 MSEK (26.0), which corresponds to 1.01 SEK per share (0.73).

per share (0.73). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 29.7 MSEK (19.4).

First half year 2022

Net sales increased by 42% to 1,710 MSEK (1,201). Adjusted for acquisitions and currency, growth amounted to 27%.

Operating profit (EBITA) increased to 98.5 MSEK (6.8), which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.8% (5.2).

Profit after tax amounted to 55.4 MSEK (35.1), which corresponds to 1.55 SEK per share (1.00).

per share (1.00). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 43.1 MSEK (85.5).

CEO Erik Stenfors comments the report

"HANZA sees a good development, where increased demand is met by increased capacity in our expansion program. The result is rapid growth with increasing profitability. In particular, we see the Other markets segment developing positively according to plan."

"Work also continues to strengthen our service offering and we are pleased to welcome our latest acquisition, German product development company Budelmann to HANZA. The company complements our existing development department and creates a strong central resource for all our customers."

"We see a great need for HANZA's business model, which also increases with the global trend towards local and complete manufacturing. HANZA's order backlog today is at an all-time-high."

