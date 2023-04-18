Havfram Wind doubles fleet with order of second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway , April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havfram Wind has ordered a second state-of-the-art Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV). The order represents the first optional vessel in the existing shipbuilding contract with CIMC Raffles, and the vessel design will be similar to the first GustoMSC NG20000X Jack-Up vessel currently under construction. The latest battery hybrid drive train technology is incorporated in the design to significantly reduce carbon emissions per installed megawatts (MW) of offshore wind capacity. Delivery will be late Q4, 2025.

The NG20000X vessel has the capability of installing offshore wind turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300 meters, as well as XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons at water depths of up to 70 meters. Capacities have been optimized for high variable deck load and the extreme lift heights expected over the next decade. The crane has a lifting capacity of 3,250 tons.

Even Larsen, CEO Havfram Wind, commented: "The decision to order a second NG20000X Jack-Up vessel with CIMC Raffles is based on the good established cooperation with the shipyard and several commitments with major offshore wind developers. As previously announced, we have signed a contract with Ørsted to install wind turbines at their Hornsea 3 project, starting in autumn of 2026. Vattenfall has appointed us as preferred supplier for their Norfolk Projects, starting in the spring of 2027. Last week, we signed a preferred supplier agreement with RWE for turbine installation support for their Nordseecluster project, commencing in the summer of 2026."

Martin Degen, Commercial Director and Vice President of Havfram Wind stated: "Globally, we experience a steadily growing demand for offshore wind capacity. At the same time, developments within wind turbine technology cause larger wind turbine components and require therefore larger Wind Turbine Installation vessels. Our fleet will be capable of meeting the requirements and challenges of the fast-growing offshore wind market and we are confident that our experienced team will deliver the highest service to clients worldwide."

"We are pleased to firm our existing agreement with this second vessel for Havfram Wind and are proud to be a partner for the development of Havfram`s offshore wind business. As a global major offshore equipment EPC contractor, we are confident that we will meet Havfram Wind`s highest demands for quality. In addition, I believe that our cooperation with Havfram Wind will contribute vastly to the offshore wind industry and the global energy transition," said Jonathan Wang Jianzhong, CEO & President of CIMC Raffles Group.

About Havfram Wind

Havfram Wind is an offshore wind construction company focused on transport and installation services for both bottom fixed and floating projects in the offshore wind sector. Havfram Wind is a subsidiary of Havfram.

About Havfram

Havfram is a pure play offshore wind company, providing a wide range of services across the offshore wind value chain. Leveraging our deep offshore wind industry knowledge, together with decades of know-how from the Norwegian energy & marine sectors and essential experience in operating in harsh offshore environments, Havfram offers the highest standards and services to customers worldwide. Havfram operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries: Havfram Wind, which provides offshore wind installation expertise to the global market as an owner and operator of Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs); and Kontiki Winds, which focuses on early-stage development of offshore wind farms and electrification of fossil fuel intensive operations using floating offshore wind. Havfram is majority owned by Sandbrook Capital, a leading climate fund led by an experienced team determined to combine consistent financial returns and real climate impact.

Together we aim to lead the path towards clean energy.

About CIMC Raffles

Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Limited ("CIMC Raffles"), formerly known as Yantai Shipyard, is a 100% subsidiary company of CIMC Group. Currently, CIMC Raffles has 5 Offshore and Marine Engineering centers located in Yantai, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Norway, and Sweden and 3 construction bases located in Yantai, Haiyang and Longkou. Main business of CIMC Raffles includes design, construction, repair & conversion, operation and leasing of drilling rigs, production units, offshore supply vessels, ocean farming facilities, offshore wind vessels, high-end ferries and yachts, and facilities for aquatic entertainment etc., aiming to provide turn-key solution to the clients. CIMC Raffles is always dedicated to providing innovative equipment and solutions to the sustainable development of offshore and marine resources through technology innovation and lean management.

