 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional

Head-to-head Study Shows Oral Ferric Maltol (FERACCRU®) May Be an Alternative Treatment to Intravenous (IV) Ferric Iron,

Publicado 22/10/2019 9:01:23CET

1. Howaldt S, et al. Presented at UEGW 2019, abstract number OP195. 2. Lugg et al. 2014 Journal of Crohn's and Colitis 8, 876-880 3. Shield Study ST10-01-304 Headline Results 4(th) March 2019: "A phase 3b, randomized, controlled, multicentre study with oral ferric maltol or intravenous ferric carboxymaltose, for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia in subjects with inflammatory bowel disease" 4. FERACCRU(®) UK Summary of Product Characteristics, Norgine B.V. January 2019. Available at: https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/2083/smpc [https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/2083/smpc] Accessed October 2019 5. Gasche C, et al. Inflamm Bowel Dis 2015; 21 (3): 579-588 Available at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25545376 [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25545376] Accessed October 2019 6. Schmidt C, et al. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2016 Aug;44(3): 259-270.

GL/COR/1019/0199 , Date of preparation October 2019

Logo -- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg [http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg]

CONTACT: For further information or an interview with Dr. StefanieHowaldt, Principal Investigator of the study please contact: EleniFistikaki +44 (0)1895826227 or +44 (0)7825 389477, Clara Bentham +44(0)1895 826654 or +44 (0)7734 367883, contact@norgine.com

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
RealezaLa Reina Letizia se lleva todas las miradas en Tokio

La Reina Letizia se lleva todas las miradas en Tokio
EspañaForcadell admite que quizá los políticos independentistas no tuvieron empatía con los catalanes no separatistas

Forcadell admite que quizá los políticos independentistas no tuvieron empatía con los catalanes no separatistas
EspañaPodemos e independentistas vetan una declaración del Congreso en apoyo a la Policía y contra la "barbarie" en Cataluña

Podemos e independentistas vetan una declaración del Congreso en apoyo a la Policía y contra la "barbarie" en Cataluña